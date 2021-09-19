Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Purchases £33,075 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) insider Roger Maddock bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 945 ($12.35) per share, with a total value of £33,075 ($43,212.70).

Shares of LON:BOOM opened at GBX 975 ($12.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 912.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 737.26. Audioboom Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,050 ($13.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £153.01 million and a PE ratio of -116.07.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

