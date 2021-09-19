AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in AT&T were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 119.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after buying an additional 14,811,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 604.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 297.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.53. 67,979,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,801,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a market cap of $196.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.