Atria Investments LLC Trims Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $75.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.08. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.