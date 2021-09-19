Atria Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.5% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 306.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.84.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $599.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.39.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

