Atria Investments LLC Purchases 817 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

NYSE:TRV opened at $156.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

