Atria Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Nordson by 37.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth about $125,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson stock opened at $241.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $245.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.21.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

