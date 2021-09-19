ATB Capital Boosts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$3.75

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital to C$3.75 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a strong-buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cormark set a C$2.66 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.97.

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$2.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$682.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$1.06 and a 52-week high of C$2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

