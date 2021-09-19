Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Short Interest Down 44.4% in August

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ARHH opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $462.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Assure has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

Get Assure alerts:

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 million. Assure had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Assure will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.