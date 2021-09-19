ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Down 30.4% in August

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Mizuho cut shares of ASM Pacific Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get ASM Pacific Technology alerts:

Shares of ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. ASM Pacific Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $1.0441 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.