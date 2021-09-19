Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $140,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $306,401,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.39. 2,601,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.12 and its 200-day moving average is $138.90. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

