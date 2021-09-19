Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Trading Down 0.3%

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 4,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 23,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.74 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This is an increase from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

