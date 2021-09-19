Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 98.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 142,668 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,616 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,701 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.85.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $16,042,275 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,880,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,613,908. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

