Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Short Interest Up 104.0% in August

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,200 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the August 15th total of 170,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $173,690.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,061.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.88 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.21. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $10.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 243.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

