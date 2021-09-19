APIX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, APIX has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. APIX has a total market capitalization of $7.64 million and $1.03 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00128135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012854 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00048209 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

