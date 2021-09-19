Anyswap (ANY) Price Up 6.8% This Week

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Anyswap has a market cap of $103.41 million and $14.73 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $5.55 or 0.00011675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00071357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00120731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.00174849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.03 or 0.07047403 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,481.90 or 0.99916778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.88 or 0.00851987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002624 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

