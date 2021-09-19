Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $419.76.

ANTM stock traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $379.52. 1,850,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,551. Anthem has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $379.12 and a 200-day moving average of $376.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

