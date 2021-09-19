ANON (ANON) Price Reaches $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. ANON has a total market capitalization of $46,914.44 and $8.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ANON has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00072284 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00121117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00177179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.