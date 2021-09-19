AnimalGo (GOM2) Market Capitalization Hits $9.55 Million

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One AnimalGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AnimalGo has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $9.55 million and $1.40 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00130724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046657 BTC.

AnimalGo Profile

GOM2 is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io . The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

