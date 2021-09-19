Analysts Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Price Target at $4.29

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.29.

OGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,403 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 609,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 325,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 249,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGI stock remained flat at $$2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,412,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,449. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $719.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.10.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

