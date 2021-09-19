Analysts Set Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Target Price at $197.43

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Lear stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.14) earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 325.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

