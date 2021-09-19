Analysts Set Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Target Price at $44.94

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.94.

CPXWF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. iA Financial downgraded Capital Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF remained flat at $$34.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.