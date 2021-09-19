Analysts Expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Smartsheet posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,950 shares of company stock worth $23,856,022. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,498,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,348,000 after purchasing an additional 853,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,380,000 after purchasing an additional 87,513 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,129,000 after purchasing an additional 563,301 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.25. 1,639,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,785. Smartsheet has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $85.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 1.41.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

