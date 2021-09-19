Analysts Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $315.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to announce sales of $315.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.91 million to $315.60 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $259.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.89.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,803,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 992,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,797,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,901 shares of company stock valued at $32,613,305 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $53,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

MPWR traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $497.52. 811,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,097. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $245.76 and a 52 week high of $505.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 118.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $457.11 and its 200 day moving average is $387.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

