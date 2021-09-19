Analysts Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will report $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $11.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,467. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $184.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.