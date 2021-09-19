Analysts Expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will post $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $7.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Shares of AJG stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.39. 2,601,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,011. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,230,000 after buying an additional 28,158 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 683,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,323,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

