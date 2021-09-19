Analysts Anticipate Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to post $51.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.29 million and the lowest is $47.40 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $51.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $203.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.08 million to $206.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $196.94 million, with estimates ranging from $179.62 million to $209.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TVTX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.51. 3,000,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $175,503. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.