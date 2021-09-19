Analysts Anticipate Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to Announce -$0.65 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will report ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Oncorus reported earnings per share of ($11.41) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCR. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Oncorus by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 164.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Oncorus by 12.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Oncorus during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Oncorus during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,662. Oncorus has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $248.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

