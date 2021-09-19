Analysts Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $599.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report $599.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $639.30 million and the lowest is $550.00 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $421.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS.

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

