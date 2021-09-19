Analysts Anticipate Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Mitek Systems posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $31.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Shares of MITK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.09. 655,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $840.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

