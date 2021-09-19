Analysts Anticipate GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.86. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,461,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.84. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,030 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after acquiring an additional 31,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

