Analysts Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report sales of $90.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.13 million to $91.23 million. Coherus BioSciences posted sales of $113.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $355.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $351.55 million to $360.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $410.17 million, with estimates ranging from $367.65 million to $457.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. The business had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 61,246 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 111,231.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 17,797 shares in the last quarter.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

