Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.39.

AMRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Amyris stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.74. 3,026,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,731. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $261,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,058. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Amyris by 621.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Amyris by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 35,749 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

