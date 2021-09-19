Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of AMPH opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.50. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $882.35 million, a P/E ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,132.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $203,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,711 shares of company stock worth $1,066,412 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 41,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 72,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 185,684 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 113,927.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 12,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

