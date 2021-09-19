Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $545.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will post sales of $545.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $532.73 million and the highest is $556.90 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $519.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,755,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,327 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $19,732,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 301.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after buying an additional 1,734,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 944.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,787,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after buying an additional 1,616,423 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $4,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

AMRX traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,189. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 84.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

