AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,944 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.05% of Ecolab worth $30,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,906. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.26.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.