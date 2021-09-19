AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $59.68 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Intuit were worth $59,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $3,066,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Intuit by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Intuit by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total value of $1,137,435.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,222.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,447 shares of company stock worth $33,808,533. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $11.03 on Friday, hitting $561.85. 1,860,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,460. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $540.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.59. The company has a market capitalization of $153.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

