AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $48.83 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.05% of Booking worth $48,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Booking by 62.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Booking by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Booking by 25.8% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 4,200.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG stock traded down $19.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,325.37. 368,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 231.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,219.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,287.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,477.35.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

