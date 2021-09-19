AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $34.84 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $34,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,712,000 after acquiring an additional 30,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,878.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,775. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $966.74 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37,564.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,748.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,569.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

