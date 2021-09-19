AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 432,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,026 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $22,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $211,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 225,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 229,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 35.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.96. 5,437,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,512. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.35. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.