American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Down 37.1% in August

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. American Lithium Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.75.
About American Lithium Minerals
