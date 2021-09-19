American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 47.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 7,333.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $91.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.60. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $54.47 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

SXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 35,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.01 per share, with a total value of $3,331,990.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 226,141 shares of company stock worth $20,242,951 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

