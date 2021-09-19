American Century Companies Inc. Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.59 and a 200-day moving average of $124.74.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

