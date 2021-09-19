American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Shares Gap Down to $39.65

Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.65, but opened at $38.67. American Assets Trust shares last traded at $39.21, with a volume of 685 shares changing hands.

AAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 126.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $164,147.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,898 in the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

