Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Altisource Asset Management by 464.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 277,980 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in Altisource Asset Management by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAMC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 50,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,559. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

