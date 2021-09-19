Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.70. 50,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,559. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 million, a P/E ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $31.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in Altisource Asset Management by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 464.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 277,980 shares in the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

