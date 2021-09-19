Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading Down 3.7%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.79. 2,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,588,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Get Altimmune alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $605.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.