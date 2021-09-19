Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Down 51.3% in August

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the August 15th total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 803,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Altamira Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 203,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,530. Altamira Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

