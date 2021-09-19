Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Down 51.3% in August

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the August 15th total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 803,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Altamira Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 203,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,530. Altamira Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.
Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile
