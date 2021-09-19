Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $247,000. United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,148,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $18,013,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,846.21.

Alphabet stock traded down $56.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,816.00. 2,667,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,105. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,742.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2,442.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.