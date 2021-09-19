ALLY (ALY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $29,574.00

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, ALLY has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. ALLY has a total market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $29,574.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ALLY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00058671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00128707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00049193 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALLY is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.