AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Down 3.1%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.34 and last traded at $22.34. Approximately 711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 288,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 3.35.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AlloVir during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

